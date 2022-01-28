BJP hails SC order quashing 1-year suspension of 12 party MLAs, says it's tight slap on MVA govt's face

BJP has hailed the Supreme Court order quashing the suspension of 12 party legislators while MVA partners said the Speaker & legislature secretariat will take a call on future course of action.

Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis (BJP) said the apex court's decision is "another tight slap" on the face of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress for its "unconstitutional, unethical, unfair, illegal and undemocratic actions".

"Since the beginning, we were saying that it was completely unconstitutional and gross misuse of power to suspend our MLAs for such a long period to create artificial majority & that too for no valid reason & the Hon SC has upheld our stand," he noted. He further added that it was not only a question of these 12 MLAs, but of more than 50 lakh citizens in these 12 constituencies.

BJP legislator Ashish Shelar, who is one of the 12 suspended legislators, said had their application for revocation of suspension been considered during the assembly season, the Thackeray government could have averted this unrealistic discussion about Maharashtra. ‘’But the Thackeray government’s ego is at its peak. It has become an arbitrary government,’’ he viewed.

However, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said the state legislature has the power to suspend legislators. Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha can also suspend MPs as it is within their powers. ‘’It is Speaker’s right. Decisions are taken as per the law and the Constitution. The suspended legislators and BJP need to self-introspect," he opined.

State NCP President and Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil observed the 12 BJP legislators were suspended for their alleged unruly behaviour. ‘’The assembly Speaker and the legislature secretariat will take due decision in this regard,’’ he said adding that the apex court order was not a slap. He clarified suspension was not done because of political vendetta.

NCP Chief Spokesman Nawab Malik said, ‘’The speaker of the legislative assembly will take a decision once the Supreme Court’s written order is available. The decision to suspend 12 MLAs of BJP was taken by the speaker and not by the government.”

Parab raises issue of Governor keeping 12 council seats vacant for 18 months

Maharashtra Legislative Affair Minister Anil Parab raised the issue state Governor BS Koshyari keeping 12 seats of state legislative council vacant for over 18 months. ‘’This is for the first time that a court has interfered in the proceedings of the legislature (on suspension of 12 BJP legislators). We will study the apex court’s order but since it has been mentioned that constitutional posts should not be kept vacant for more than six months, similar rule be applied for vacant 12 posts in the state council where Governor despite state cabinet’s recommendations and the high court’s observations is not giving his clearance,’’ he said.

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 09:34 PM IST