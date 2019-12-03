BJP govt put Maha under Rs 6.71 lakh-crore debt: Minister

Nagpur: The previous Devendra Fadnavis-led government has put Maharashtra under a massive financial burden of "Rs 6.71 lakh-crore", Cabinet minister Nitin Raut said on Monday, but assured the new Shiv Sena-headed administration will fulfil all promises made to farmers.

Addressing the media in Nagpur, he said the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government is not opposed to giving financial aid of Rs2,500 per hectare to farmers, who suffered crop loss due to unseasonal rains in October, as demanded by former BJP chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

He assailed the erstwhile BJP-led government over the financial condition of the state. "Yesterday, we took a review meeting of the economic condition of Maharashtra and the state has Rs4.71 lakh crore financial burden.

"Besides, there is an additional burden of Rs 2 lakh crore. So if the state faces Rs 6.71 lakh crore financial burden, then it is the Fadnavis government which has put the state under such a massive financial burden," said Raut.

Asked about Fadnavis demanding that the government announce Rs 2,500 per hectare financial assistance to farmers without waiting for the Centre's help, he said the state is not opposed to giving this relief amount to cultivators who suffered losses due to untimely rains.

"The Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government is determined to fulfil the promises made to farmers," said Raut, who was sworn-in as a Cabinet minister last week, but is yet to be allocated a portfolio.

Asked about BJP MP Ananthkumar Hegde's sensational claim on central funds, Raut said Fadnavis should clarify on the issue.

Hegde has claimed Fadnavis was made chief minister last month despite lacking majority only to 'protect' Rs 40,000 crore central funds from being 'misused'.

If such a thing has happened, the Congress minister said, then Fadnavis should clarify why funds meant for farmers were returned to the central government.

Fadnavis has rejected Hegde's claim and asserted neither the Centre asked for any funds nor the Maharashtra government sent back any amount to it. Raut said the MVA government is committed to development of Vidarbha and its people.

Earlier, the minister visited Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur, the monument where Dalit icon B R Ambedkar and his followers had embraced Buddhism in 1956.