BJP Gears Up For Maharashtra Local Body Polls, Names 40 Star Campaigners | Twitter/@Dev_Fadnavis

Mumbai: With the appointment of Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule as the BJP’s Maharashtra election in-charge for the upcoming local body polls, the party has shifted its campaign machinery into high gear. On Wednesday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced a list of 40 star campaigners, including Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, Narayan Rane, and senior leaders Chandrakant Patil and Sudhir Mungantiwar, along with several state ministers and MLAs.

Key Leaders in the Campaign Lineup

Other prominent leaders on the list include BJP state president Ravindra Chavan, Vinod Tawde, Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Ashish Shelar, Pankaja Munde, Girish Mahajan, Ganesh Naik, Jaykumar Rawal, Shivendraraje Bhosale, and Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol.

Election Schedule Announced

The Election Commission has already declared the schedule for the local body elections in Maharashtra. Voting for Nagar Parishad and Nagar Panchayat polls will be held on December 2, while counting will take place on December 3. Political activities have intensified across the state, with all parties launching vigorous campaigns.

BJP’s Strategy and Preparations

In a recent meeting of party functionaries, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis urged workers to campaign enthusiastically and ensure that the BJP emerges as the leading party in the upcoming polls. Party insiders revealed that preparations are being conducted in a systematic and planned manner to secure the maximum number of municipal councils and corporations.

Strengthening Mumbai BJP Unit

Meanwhile, Mumbai BJP President Amit Satam announced the appointment of Rajesh Shirvadkar, Ganesh Khankar, Acharya Pawan Tripathi, and Shweta Parulkar as general secretaries for the city unit to strengthen organizational coordination and ensure efficient campaign management.

Alliance Dynamics and Political Shifts

According to sources, the BJP will contest as part of the Mahayuti alliance in some regions, while it may go solo in others. This election is being viewed as a prestige battle for all major political parties, especially as it precedes the crucial municipal corporation polls.

Defections and Growing Discontent

In recent weeks, several leaders from the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction have joined the BJP, sparking discontent among alliance partners. Despite open criticism from some Mahayuti leaders, the BJP continues to expand its base through these defections, signaling a determined push to consolidate its grassroots strength.