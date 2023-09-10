'BJP Doesn't Have A Name In History..': Maha Cong Leader On G20 Leaders Visiting Rajghat To Pay Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi (WATCH)

PM Modi along with world leaders on September 10, day 2 of the G20 Summit in Delhi lay a wreath at the Rajghat and paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi |

Mumbai: On a day when the leaders of G20 nations along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Rajghat and paid tributes to the father of the nation - Mahatma Gandhi - by laying a wreath and observing silence at the Rajghat (memorial of Mahatma Gandhi and the place where he was cremated), Maharashtra Leader of Opposition (LoP) Vijay Wadettiwar made a controversial remark and questioned the legacy of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saying that the BJP has no leaders of its own at whose "samadhi" or memorial they can visit, saying that Baapu (Mahatma Gandhi) helped India get Independence and Baba (Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar) drafted the Constitution of India and implied that the heroes of Indian history belonged to the Congress party.

Vijay Wadettiwar also said that all the stalwart leaders of the freedom movement like Subhash Chandra Bose and Sardar Vallabhai Patel belonged to "Congress ideology." He further said, "when this party (BJP) came to power, it had no name to go ahead with as it has no such history."

"The history is of Congress, Bapu (Mahatma Gandhi), Babasaheb Ambedkar and Nehru ji's history. The country which didn't even make needle, he made the country stand," said the Congress leader and added, "India's history begins with Gandhi."

G20 leaders at Rajghat

The Maharashtra Leader of Opposition (LoP) Vijay Wadettiwar's comments came just hours after the G20 leaders were received at the Rajghat by PM Narendra Modi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden, UK PM Rishi Sunak, Australian PM Anthony Albanese, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and other heads of the state and government and heads of international organizations observed a minute of silence and lay a wreath at Delhi's Rajghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi.

