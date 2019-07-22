BJP creates confusion over alliance with Shiv Sena

MUMBAI: The BJP party state executive created an impression that party organisation is not in favour of alliance with Shiv Sena, but CM Devendra Fadnavis is in strong favour of alliance.

Party state President Chandrakant Patil and National General Secretary in-charge of Maharashtra Saroj Pandey batted for contesting all the 288 seats, but Fadnavis tried to put an end on this demand by stating that BJP-Shiv Sena would contest the forth coming assembly election in alliance.

Party's National General Secretary in charge of Maharashtra, Saroj Pandey, while stating that party should contest election on their own, asked its party workers to be ready to fight on all the seats. Patil too asked workers to be ready to contest all seats.

“The opposition (parties) are nowhere and has turned weak. Even the Chanakya Niti says that when opposition is weak so try to fully attack them.

We will have to attack the opposition in the assembly election, so that it should not return again in the battlefield. We are going to contest the assembly election on all 288 seats. We will again have a BJP CM,” Saroj Pandey said.

Fadnavis firm on alliance

While speaking at this important party conclave, Devendra Fadnavis tried to end any speculation about alliance.

" There should not be any confusion over alliance with Shiv Sena. We will contest election in alliance with Sena. The seats have not yet been finalised. There will be exchange of seats..We will have to give some seats to them and Sena too will give us the seat," he said.