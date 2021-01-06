BJP corporators seek to scrap exclusive rights granted to municipal chief amidst pandemic

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has sent out a notice of motion to the municipal secretary to revoke the exclusive rights granted to the municipal chief for approving projects worth Rs 10 crore.

As per the Mumbai Municipal Corporation (MMC) Act, the civic chief can only approve projects up to Rs 50 lakh without the approval of the BMC standing committee. However, owing to the pandemic, a special power was granted to the municipal chief, where he can approve projects worth Rs 10 crore without the approval of the committee.

“During the lockdown, it was necessary for the commissioner to have such exclusive powers, but now the standing committee has resumed operation and this power needs to be revoked to prevent misuse,” Prabhakar Shinde, group leader of the party and member of the standing committee told the Free Press Journal.

Shinde has written to the municipal secretary, stating to include the issue in the agenda in the standing committee meeting to be held next Friday.

“In the next meeting, we will raise this issue for discussion. There's a chance that the ruling Shiv Sena would not let us speak on the matter,” Shinde added.