BJP Corporator stages one-day hunger strike demanding rehabilitation for slum dwellers

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporator, Vinod Mishra on Tuesday staged a public demonstration at Malad (East) protesting the non allotment of houses to slum dwellers under the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) scheme and allegedly using poor raw materials in construction of the buildings.

In 2006, real estate firm Omkar Builders announced 'Janu Bhoye' rehabilitation scheme for nearly 3,400 slum families. These families were evicted by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for various development projects and were supposed to rehabilitate them in a building at the Kurar Village of the Malad (East) area. The real estate firm acquired lands from the BMC and various private owners for constructing the rehabilitation buildings.

Till date 2,300 people have been rehabilitated and 1,100 families are yet to be rehabilitated of which 641 have been identified as ineligible to attain rehabilitation. According to SRA scheme the builders were also supposed to pay rent to the slum dwellers till the building gets completed.

"The builders have stopped paying the rent to the slum dwellers while more than 1,100 residents are yet to be rehabilitated. Today's protest was aimed towards the builders so they now fast track the rehabilitation process of the slum dwellers" Mishra told FPJ.

The BJP corporator who is also the group leader of the party in the BMC fasted for a day on Tuesday as a sign of protest. He stated, if the demands are not made, then his party will be holding widespread demonstration across the city.

"The quality of raw materials used in construction of the buildings are also very poor, the collapsible gates doesn't work properly, there is a problem in the drainage as well, we have also demanded to rectify these faults at the earliest" Mishra added.

Meanwhile, senior officials of the SRA and BMC had visited the site on Tuesday evening. The officials have called for a meeting next week along with Mishra and the builders, following which further decisions on the matter would be taken.