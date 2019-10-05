BJP Colaba candidate woos voters, vows special status to SoBo like Delhi

Mumbai: Rahul Narvekar has replaced Raj Purohit, the sitting legislator in Colaba. The BJP has given him a ticket to contest the 2019 assembly election. To attract voters to his fold, Narvekar has promised if elected, he will push for special status to A, B and C civic wards in his constituency, on the lines of Delhi.

Narvekar commented, "The wards witnesses a huge footfall of floating population, as several people come here for a job. The A ward has everything, which includes Bombay High Court, Mantralay, Vidhan Bhavan, Mumbai Police Headquarters and other corporate offices.

The footfall it receives and the attention it gets to fulfil basic amenities is neglected, comparatively. For instance, if the funds are provided for a lakh people, who are actual residents, 8-9 lakh people use amenities.

Therefore, if additional funds are provided, the development work will make progress. I will also request the state to provide dedicated funds for these wards. This was my long-pending demand."

Apart from providing special status, Narvekar has promised to provide minimum 500 square feet area for the residents of the redeveloped projects.

Besides, to address the parking issues, he plans for multilevel parking facilities. He also woo voters by promising them to bring incentive policy on waste management and renewable energy. He wishes to make his constituency disabled friendly and footpaths encroachment free, if elected.