BJP attacks MVA Government over reshuffle in the police force

A day after a major reshuffle in the police force including the transfer of Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, the Bharatiya Janata Party has slammed the Maha Vikas Aghadi government saying that the world acclaimed Maharashtra and city police had never experienced such pressure during their functioning. The police had to do works which they don’t work under the ‘’dictatorial’’ Thackeray government which has committed several sins to suppress several cases.

State BJP unit has yet again raked up its demand for the resignation of Home Minister Anil Deshmukh not just due to the bomb scare and Mansukh Hiren death but its failure to control crime and maintain law and order in the state.

‘’Never before has there been so much pressure on the world-renowned Maharashtra and Mumbai police. Under the pressure of the dictatorial Thackeray government, they have to do what they do not want to do. This government is committing the sin of firing bullets at the shoulders of the police and suppressing many cases! ” said BJP in a tweet.

BJP has also targeted Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray over the transfer of Singh and other police officers. “Even though Thackeray government now pretends to have taken a big step by replacing Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, this action is superficial,’’ said the opposition party.

Leader of Opposition in the state council Pravin Darekar alleged that during the Thackeray government rule the Mumbai and Maharashtra Police are discredited. He claimed that the government has no control and there has been a deterioration of the law and order situation in the state.

‘’The Thackeray government has cut a sorry figure as it was forced to carry out a major reshuffle in the police force after the involvement of Sachin Vaze in the bomb scare case,’’ said Darekar. He added that a senior IPA officer Sanjay Pande has also voiced against the injustice meted out against him.