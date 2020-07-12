BJP attacks Maharashtra govt as Amitabh Bachchan and his family members test positive for COVID-19

Leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis called the situation “alarming” and charged that the state government was hiding mortality figures and had reduced testing to subvert the infection figures.

“Considering the direction in which we are moving, I feel this is a serious situation. Active cases are increasing and more importantly, mortalities are rising and have crossed 10,000. Maharashtra accounts for 46% of deaths nationwide. Even today, Maharashtra also has a huge number of unregistered deaths. For example, around 600 corona patients in Mumbai who died at home, and not in hospitals, have not been accounted for,” said Fadnavis.

The former chief minister charged that the number of deaths was rising despite attempts being made to hide these figures, which revealed the intensity of the situation. “The more we try to hide facts, it will be difficult to control the spread of Corona,” said Fadnavis, adding that in Mumbai, testing did not cross 5,000 to 5,500 a day, which was inadequate considering the population. The infection rate in the city was as high as 24 to 26% for the past few days.

“If tests are reduced in this situation, the mortalities will increase,” he added, demanding that tests be hiked four-fold. “The government’s strategy of fighting Corona has been a strategy of hiding figures,” accused Fadnavis, adding that the people were paying a price for this.