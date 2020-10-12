BJP attacks Maharashtra government over power grid failure

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has slammed the Maha Vikas Aghadi government for Monday’s power failure in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), saying it has yet again proved that it is unable to provide uninterrupted power supply.

“Can we hope that the MVA government takes a proactive approach? The power grid failure hit Mumbai and was worse especially due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Who is responsible for this sudden jolt in life of a common man and Mumbai coming to a standstill all of a sudden?” asked Leader of the Opposition Devendra Fadnavis.

He further said, “Trains, hospitals and water supply; nothing is left unaffected. Hope the inquiry brings out something productive and fixes responsibility.’’

BJP media cell chief Vishwas Pathak, who was the advisor to former state energy minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule from 2014 to 2019, held Energy Minister Nitin Raut responsible for today’s power failure. “It is the responsibility of the energy minister to ensure there is uninterrupted power supply in Maharashtra, instead of keeping a watch on other states. Ironically, the energy minister is interested in transfers, cancelling old contracts and giving them to close associates,” he alleged.

BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya in a tweet said, “Where are the power grid experts hiding today? They had a lot of advice to give when Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked us to light a diya. Don’t they now have some advice for Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on how to manage the power grid? Mumbai has come to a grinding halt.”