BJP attacks Aaditya Thackeray for ignoring suburban parts of Mumbai

Launching a scathing attack on Aaditya Thackeray for ignoring Mumbai suburban district despite being its guardian minister, the BJP announced it will offer free vaccination if someone spots him paying visits in suburbs.

Thackeray, the minister for environment and tourism departments, has not bothered to visit suburban parts of Mumbai in the last over a year, MLA Atul Bhakhalkar alleged on Monday. “Suburban Mumbai is witnessing a large number of Covid cases, gone through two spells of cyclones- Nisarga and Tauktae, and heavy downpour. Even though the citizens have been through a number of hardships, the district guardian minister has not paid a single visit to any parts to inquire people”, said Bhatkhalkar who is also City BJP in charge for the BMC elections.

After waiting for so many days our party has decided to launch a drive- show up Aaditya Thackeray in suburban Mumbai and get free vaccination done, Bhatkhakar announced. The vaccination will be made available for free to the age group of 18 to 44, he said. According to him, fishermen from Versova, Madh, Marve, Borivali have suffered huge damages due to cyclone Tauktae and similarly, residents have been facing huge losses due to the water logging in residential buildings and chawls. A number of roads were closed for over 48 hours due to the instances of tree felling.