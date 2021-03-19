BJP alleges Congress corporator seen in compromising position during online meeting

The Corporators of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have written to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) administration on Friday alleging that a Congress corporator was seen in a compromising position during the division committee meeting of the civic body.

For maintaing social distancing policies, the BMC division committee meetings, chaired by the Mayor, are being held through video conferencing. The corporator members join the meeting either from their residence or from their party office.

Rita Makwana, senior BJP corporator from C ward has, in a letter to the Mayor and the Municipal Commissioner, has alleged that at 11 am on Friday, she along with another BJP corporator - Sarita Patil found the alleged corporator in a compromising position.

"I came online for the meeting from our divisional party ward office at Nana Chowk when we saw the corporator in such a compromising position, he remained in the same position for two-three minutes, following which he must have realised that his camera in his phone or laptop must be on and then immediately switched off his device," Makwana told FPJ.

"After that he went offline and joined the meeting half an hour later," she alleged.

Makwana has also written to the civic administration, demanding immediate suspension of the corporator's term.

However leaders of parties other than BJP said that they didn't see anything of that sort during the online meeting. Suhas Wadkar - deputy mayor of Mumbai and senior Shiv Sena leader said that the administration can only initiate an enquiry if there is a written demand for the same.

"There were more than 150 members in the meeting I didn't see anybody in the alleged position," Wadkar told FPJ.

Ravi Raja - senior Congress corporator and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the BMC has blamed the BJP for playing politics at a personal level.

"I was live in the meeting along with many other members of our party, it was a large screen and all the members could be seen at one time but we didn't see such unusual activity throughout the meeting," Raja told FPJ. "When there is no other issue to raise the BJP has stooped to the lowest point possible by trying to malign the image of other party members," Raja added.

The corporator in question remained unavailable for comment despite attempts made by FPJ to contact him on the allegations.