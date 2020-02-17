BJP accepts reality, gears up to form a strong opposition party in Maharashtra

Navi Mumbai: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is now coming to terms with the reality that it will have to work as the opposition party in the state for five years. It will turn its focus on shaming Shiv Sena for its breach of trust, vowing to fight the next election alone.

BJP state council meeting was organised over the weekend at Navi Mumbai. At the convention, national president JP Nadda appealed to the state party leaders to play the role of a constructive opposition, while its state president Chandrakant Patil asked all to stop dreaming that the party would soon come to power.

"We must play the role of a constructive opposition and turn this adverse condition into an opportunity. We will not ally with any party and will register a one-sided victory on our own in the next election," Nadda said while addressing his party workers.

"We will have to play role of a strong opposition to keep a check upon the government. Now, stop dreaming that one day BJP will come to power," BJP state president Chandrakant Patil added.

"This battle has now turned into all parties versus the BJP. Our party workers should strive to work in a way that will bring the party back to power," Nadda appealed.

"We will have to fight the Navi Mumbai and Aurangabad election on our own against the alliance of Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP," Patil stated.

Insulting the mandate

BJP will now launch an attack on Shiv Sena, as the party has lost hope that its former ally will return to its fold. It has decided to protest against the policies of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by Shiv Sena.

''BJP workers will protest against the state government on issues like injustice to farmers, women safety and cheating of slum dwellers," Patil said.

The party also called Sena traitor. "For selfish reasons, the Shiv Sena leader cheated BJP. Sena leadership insulted the mandate that was given to alliance of BJP and Sena," Nadda said.

"Uddhav Thackeray blatantly lied on the issue of sharing the chief ministerial post. Thackeray said that he had promised Balasaheb Thackeray to appoint a party worker as the chief minister of the state.

But did he promise to do this with the help of Congress and NCP?" asked Dr Sanjay Kute, while moving a resolution condemning Sena for insulting the mandate.

Mungantiwar skips the meet

The party session was attended by a battery of leaders of the BJP. However, former finance minister and former BJP president Sudhir Mungantiwar skipped the event.

He chose to attend various cultural, social and sport programmes organised at his home town Chandrapur. His absence sparked speculation that he is upset with the party leadership. He was in the race for the Leader of the Opposition and later for president. But was denied both posts.

Party leaders like Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Vinod Tawade, and Manda Mhatre, Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Sanjay Dhotre, Raosaheb Danve, Eknath Khadse, Udayanraje Bhosle, Narayan Rane and Ganesh Naik were present.