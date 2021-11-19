Bizman’s GST acct misused, reflects Rs 1.89 cr dues

A Nallasopara resident has complained to the police stating that his Goods Service Tax (GST) login and password were misused after officials visited him and asked him to clear the dues.

According to the police, the complainant is in the modular kitchen business. In June last year, he had procured a GST number for his company.

While registering his GST ID, the businessman had provided his email ID and phone number, following which he was provided with a user ID and password, which he changed later.

The man stated in his complaint that he was not aware that GST needs to be paid every month and had not cleared his dues since February 2021. On October 29, a team visited and investigated his business details.

“The officials informed the complainant that a cement sale of Rs 7.44 crore had taken place from his GST account, and the total dues were Rs 1.89 crore. The victim then informed the officials that he was not into the cement business. After which the officials informed that account shows that he is into cement business,” said a police officer. The victim tried to log in to his GST account but failed to do so, he said.

He then approached the police and got a case registered under sections 419 (punishment for cheating by personation) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 66C (punishment for identity theft) and 66D (punishment for cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, November 19, 2021, 12:07 AM IST