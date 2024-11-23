 Bite-Back On Black Marketing: Maharashtra Cyber Cell Issues Notice To BookMyShow Over Ticket Scalping
The Maharashtra cyber cell has issued major directives to BookMyShow following complaints about ticket scalping for events such as the Coldplay concert and other musical programmes. To protect digital rights and ensure fairness in online ticketing, the cyber cell has suggested strict rules and the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Poonam AprajUpdated: Saturday, November 23, 2024, 12:28 AM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Cyber Cell issues directives to BookMyShow to curb ticket scalping and ensure fair ticketing for high-demand events | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Maharashtra cyber cell has issued major directives to BookMyShow following complaints about ticket scalping for events such as the Coldplay concert and other musical programmes. To protect digital rights and ensure fairness in online ticketing, the cyber cell has suggested strict rules and the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

In an official statement, the cyber cell noted an increasing number of complaints regarding technical failures and irregular practices on ticketing platforms, particularly for events with demand far exceeding the supply, which leaves genuine fans disappointed.

From December 15, name-based ticketing will become mandatory for events with high demand or the potential to sell out. The ticket holder’s name must be printed on the ticket or embedded in the QR code of an RFID band. Attendees will need to verify their identity with a government-issued ID card on the day of the event.

Other directives issued by the cyber cell include AI-based firewalls to distinguish between human and bot traffic, and introducing a waitlist system to ensure fair ticket allocation. Others are tracking and monitoring repeated attempts to bypass queues; analysing repetitive patterns, such as the use of the same mobile number, email ID, or payment methods for multiple purchases; and reporting suspicious activities to law enforcement.

Ticketing platforms will need to identify scalpers, improve queue management at event venues, and deploy undercover personnel for random attendee identity verification. There is also the recommendation of dynamic QR codes, tamper-proof entry bands, and OTP-based authentication to ensure ticket authenticity.

The directives were issued under Section 168 of the Indian Citizen Protection Code, 2023, with a notice sent to BookMyShow. The rules will also apply to other ticketing platforms like Zomato Live and Paytm Insider. The goal is to enhance accountability, curb unauthorized resale, and ensure tickets are used only by genuine buyers.

These measures aim to create a seamless and secure ticket-buying experience for legitimate fans while eliminating fraudulent activities and ticket scalping.

