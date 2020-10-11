Birth and death certificate registration at BMC to go digital soon

Mumbai: The Samajwadi Party legislator and leader of the party in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Rais Shaikh has proposed the idea of forming an entirely digital application process for birth and death certificates.

Shaikh had floated the proposal for digital signatures of health officials on death and birth certificates for the first time in a general body meeting in 2013, following which the idea was also reviewed. On Saturday, the Bhiwandi MLA met Assistant Municipal Commissioner, Suresh Kakani to formulate the SOPs regarding the matter.

"The digital signatures on death and birth certificates will reduce administrative delay. Often people tend to wait for longer hours in order to get health official’s signature," said Shaikh.

"Also amid the pandemic outbreak, going digital is the best solution as it will reduce physical contact," he added.

The signatures will be password protected and health officials can approve them online. The guidelines for the registration will also be made available in more Indian languages including Urdu and with the introduction of digital infrastructure the completion of the process will not take more than fourteen days.