Bird Flu: Thane collector issues notification to arrest the spread

Thane District Magistrate and Collector Rajesh J Narvekar on Friday said that Bird flu has not been reported anywhere else apart from Shahapur tehsil in the district and necessary measures are being taken by the administration to prevent the spread of the disease.

As many as 100 chickens were found dead at a poultry farm in Vehloli village of Shahapur tehsil in Thane district, Narvekar.

Considering the bird flu threat, the samples have been sent to a lab in Pune.

He further said that around 25,000 birds falling in a kilometre radius of the affected poultry farm will be killed within the next few days.

The district animal husbandry department has been ordered to take measures to control the infection.

Avian influenza, commonly called bird flu, is an infectious viral disease of birds (especially wild water fowl such as ducks and geese). Wild birds can carry the virus without showing symptoms of it and transmit it to poultry through their feathers or feces.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 03:34 PM IST