Bird flu in Maharashtra: Two pond herons found dead in Kalyan

Amid the bird flu scare in Maharashtra, two pond herons were found in Thane district's Kalyan town on Tuesday.

According to reports, the dead pond herons were found at Gauripada in Kalyan (West). The locals spotted the dead birds and informed about the incident to the concerned authorities.

While the cause of death has not been confirmed yet, and the samples have been sent to the laboratory for further examination.

As many as 242 bird deaths due to avian influenza or bird flu were confirmed in the state on Tuesday, the Maharashtra government said on Tuesday. It took the toll since January 8, when the first bird flu death was detected in the state, to 1,858.