Bird flu in Maharashtra: 983 more birds die, state death toll soars to 5,151 amidst avian flu outbreak

Amidst a bird flu scare in some parts of the country, Maharashtra on Saturday reported deaths of 983 birds, taking the cumulative toll to 5,151 in the state.

According to the state department, the highest number of poultry birds were found dead in Latur (253), followed by Yavatmal (205), Ahmadnagar (151), Wardha (109), Nagpur (45), Gondia (23), among others.

"A total of 983 birds have died on January 16. The samples have been sent to the National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal and DIS, Pune. A total of 5,151 deaths of various birds have been reported till the date since January 8," the department said.