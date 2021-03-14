Bird Flu in Maharashtra: 5,819 poultry birds found dead

In one day, a total of 5,819 poultry birds were found dead due to bird flu in Maharashtra. Of these, as high as 5,806 deaths were in Amravati district alone, followed by 13 in Nandurbar district.

The samples are being sent to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal and Disease Investigation Section in Pune. No mortality was found in other species like herons, sparrows, parrots and crows.

According to the Department of Animal Husbandry, 10,66,079 poultry birds, including 8,98,273 birds from Navapur in Nandurbar district, 60,75,803 eggs and 83,796 kilograms of poultry feed have been culled and scientifically destroyed within a radius of 1 kilometer from the poultry farm in the infected zones.

The government has released a compensation of Rs 3.38 crore to those affected. The state government has delegated powers to the district collectors under the provisions of Prevention and Control of Infectious and Contagious Diseases Act, 2009, for the prevention, control and eradication of the disease.

Farmers have been urged to follow strict biosecurity measures. Chicken shop proprietors are strictly directed to use gloves and a mask to cover their mouth and nose. They have also been asked to follow hygiene practices in the shop and to maintain social distance.