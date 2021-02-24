Bird flu in Maharashtra: 356 birds found dead, samples sent for testing

Maharashtra has reported the death of 356 more birds, most of them poultry birds, amid the avian influenza outbreak in parts of the state, the government said on Wednesday. The fresh deaths of birds were reported on Tuesday and their samples are being sent for testing, the government said.

According to an official statement, out of the 356 birds, 343 were poultrybirds of which 229 were found dead in Nandurbar district. Navapur in Nandurbar district was the epicentre of the 2006 avian influenza outbreak in the state. Eleven crows and two herons also died on Tuesday,it said.

The samples are being sent to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) in Bhopal and the Disease Investigation Section, Pune, for testing, the government said in the statement. Confirmed cases of the bird flu have been reported from parts of Maharashtra.