Bird Flu in Maharashtra: 187 poultry birds were found dead

A total of 187 poultry birds including 135 in Beed, 43 in Latur and 9 in Nandurbar were found dead due to bird flu in Maharashtra. The samples are being sent to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal and Disease Investigation Section, Pune.

Incidentally, no mortality was reported in other birds including herons, sparrows, parrots and crows.

According to the department of animal husbandry, so far, 9,65,148 poultry birds including 7,97,604 birds from Navapur in Nandurbar district, 30,00,341 eggs and 83,694 kg poultry feed have been scientifically destroyed within a radius of 1 km from the poultry farm in the infected zones.

The government has released compensation of Rs 3.38 crore to the poultry farmers where the culling of poultry birds, disposal of eggs and poultry feed have been carried out in the infected zones for containment of bird flu.

The state government has delegated powers to the district collectors under the provisions of Prevention and Control of Infectious and Contagious Diseases Act, 2009 for the prevention, control and eradication of Bird Flu.

Poultry farmers have been urged to follow strict biosecurity measures. Chicken shop proprietors are strictly directed to use gloves and a mask to cover the mouth and nose. They have also been asked to follow hygiene practices in the shop and to maintain social distance.

Further, the state government has appealed to the citizens not to consume raw or half-cooked poultry meat or eggs. They have been also requested not to spread misconceptions and rumours based on unscientific information about the disease.