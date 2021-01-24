Bird flu in Maharashtra: 1804 birds, including 1755 poultry birds die

In all 1804 birds including as high as 1755 poultry birds died in Maharashtra due to avian influenza. Mortality has been reported in 20 other birds like Herons, sparrows, parrots and 29 crows. The samples have been sent to National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal and Diseases Investigation Section, Pune for testing. A total of 17,249 deaths of various birds have been recorded till date since the outbreak of bird flu on January 8.

According to the department of animal husbandry so far 48,402 poultry birds, 8 ducks, 38,519 eggs and 54,851 kg poultry feed have been destroyed from infected zones. The department has issued the notification in Yavatmal district in Vidarbha region and culling of poultry birds, destruction of eggs, dropping, manure, feed in the radius of one km from the infected poultry farms.

Surveillance work is continued at the places where results have been reported in other species of birds excluding poultry. The poultry farmers have been urged to follow strict biosecurity measures.

The state government has conferred powers to district collectors for the prevention, control and eradication of avian influenza under the Prevention and Control of Infectious and Contagious Diseases in Animals Act, 2009.

The poultry farm owners and the general public have been communicated to immediately inform the nearby veterinary dispensary about the mortality in the crows, parrots, herons or in migratory birds in any village or any unusual mortality of poultry birds in commercial farms and backyard poultry.