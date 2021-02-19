Bird flu in Maharashtra: 128 poultry birds dead

Mumbai: A total of 128 poultry birds died due to bird flu in Maharashtra. No mortality of other birds like herons, sparrows, parrots and crows was reported in the state. The samples of poultry birds are being sent for testing to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal and Disease Investigation Section, Pune.

According to the department of animal husbandry, 7,12,172 poultry birds including 5,78,360 birds from Navapur in Nandurbar, 26,03,728 eggs and 72,974 poultry feed have been scientifically destroyed from the 1 km radius from the poultry farms in infected zones.

The state government has released Rs 3.38 crore towards compensation to the poultry farmers where the culling of poultry birds, disposal of eggs and poultry feed have been carried out in the infected zones for containment of bird flu.

The state government has delegated powers to the district collectors under the provisions of Prevention and Control of Infectious and Contagious Diseases in Animal Act, 2009 for the prevention, control and eradication of Bird Flu.

The poultry farmers have been urged to follow strict biosecurity measures. The chicken shop proprietors are strictly directed to use gloves, mask covering mouth and nose, stringent practices in the shop and to maintain social physical distancing norms.

The state government has appealed to the citizens not to consume raw, half cooked poultry meat or eggs. Further, the government has urged the citizens not to spread misconception and rumours based on unscientific information about bird flu.