Bird flu in Maharashtra: 119 birds including 59 poultry birds found dead

A total of 119 birds including 59 poultry birds have been found dead due to avian influenza in Maharashtra. The samples are being sent to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal and Disease Investigation Section, Pune for testing. A total of 19,558 deaths of various birds have been reported since the outbreak of bird flu in the state from January 8.

All poultry birds, eggs, poultry feed and droppings within a radius of 1 km from the poultry farm has been destroyed. According to the department of animal husbandry, so far 71,883 poultry birds, 44,146 eggs and 63,339 kg poultry feed have been destroyed from infected zones.

Surveillance work is continued at the places where positive results have been reported in other species of birds excluding poultry. The process of Cloacal and oro-pharyngeal swabs, dropping and serum samples of the birds from the 1-10 km radius area from the infected zones will be initiated after issuing the sanitization certificate.

The department has appealed that consumption of chicken and eggs should not be reduced or stopped by citizens on account of rumours and misconceptions. Chicken and eggs are the cheapest source of protein. Properly cooked chicken and boiled eggs are safe for human consumption. The department has urged the citizens that they should not consume raw, half cooked poultry meat or eggs and not to spread misconceptions and rumours based on unscientific information about bird flu.