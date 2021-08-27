Biman Bangladesh flight carrying 126 passengers makes emergency landing after at Nagpur airport

An international flight of Biman Bangladesh, carrying 126 passengers, made a medical emergency landing at Maharashtra's Nagpur airport after the pilot suffered a heart attack in the middle of the flight, a report stated.

The plane was near Raipur and contacted Kolkata ATC for emergency landing

The Boeing aircraft with 126 passengers on board landed at 11.40 am, a report said.

The pilot was admitted to a local hospital, it added.

Biman Bangladesh recently resumed flight services with India after air travel between the two countries was suspended during the coronavirus pandemic.

Published on: Friday,August 27, 2021, 04:07 PM IST