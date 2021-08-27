e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Friday,August 27, 2021, 04:07 PM IST

Biman Bangladesh flight carrying 126 passengers makes emergency landing after at Nagpur airport

FPJ Web Desk
Advertisement

An international flight of Biman Bangladesh, carrying 126 passengers, made a medical emergency landing at Maharashtra's Nagpur airport after the pilot suffered a heart attack in the middle of the flight, a report stated.

The plane was near Raipur and contacted Kolkata ATC for emergency landing

The Boeing aircraft with 126 passengers on board landed at 11.40 am, a report said.

The pilot was admitted to a local hospital, it added.

Biman Bangladesh recently resumed flight services with India after air travel between the two countries was suspended during the coronavirus pandemic.

ALSO READ

Flight carrying Indian boxing team makes fuel emergency landing in Dubai, action initiated against...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Friday,August 27, 2021, 04:07 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal