Biman Bangladesh flight carrying 126 passengers makes emergency landing after at Nagpur airport

An international flight of Biman Bangladesh, carrying 126 passengers, made a medical emergency landing at Maharashtra's Nagpur airport after the pilot suffered a heart attack in the middle of the flight, a report stated.
The plane was near Raipur and contacted Kolkata ATC for emergency landing
The Boeing aircraft with 126 passengers on board landed at 11.40 am, a report said.
The pilot was admitted to a local hospital, it added.
Biman Bangladesh recently resumed flight services with India after air travel between the two countries was suspended during the coronavirus pandemic.
