Biker killed, friend hurt as bike hits stationary truck on WEH

A 44-year-old biker was killed while his pillion rider sustained serious injuries after their bike rammed a stationary truck at Western Express Highway (WEH) at Andheri early on Saturday morning. Soon after the accident, truck driver held for negligence.

According to the police, Pramod Kalekar and Mukesh Mishra, 28, both are Byculla residents, were working at Film city and were retuning home when the accident took place, said police. Kalekar was ridding the bike while Mishra was sitting pillion.

While passing from the Andheri bridge, their bike hit a stationary truck, which was halted in the middle of the WEH.

Kalekar, who received serious injuries in his head, died on the spot while Mishra was rushed to Cooper Hospital were his condition remains critical, said police.

At the time of incident, unloading of girder block for Metro line 7 (Dahisar-Andheri, East) was underway. However, no safety measures had been taken. As a result Kalekar could not spot the truck and rammed his bike into the truck, said police.

Following the accident, the truck driver fled from the spot instead of helping the injured. Within an hour a police team led by PSI Jaideep Udage from the Andheri police station nabbed the accused Jitendra Pal, 25.

He was arrested under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section for causing death by negligence (304 A), causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others (338) and danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation (283) along with the relevant sections of Motor Vehicle act, said police.