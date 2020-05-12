Bike thieves strike at will amid lockdown

Despite strict restrictions on public and vehicular movement in the twin-city amid the nationwide lockdown imposed due to coronavirus, bike lifters are still striking at will.

Within a span of less than 12 hours, two bike theft cases were reported from an open parking space located near the municipal school in Murdha village near Bhayandar on Saturday night. The stolen bikes include a Honda Activa and a Bajaj Pulsar bike. In response to the complaints filed by the bike owners, the Bhayandar police registered offences under section 379 of the IPC against the unidentified thieves, as further investigations were underway.

Last week an auto-rickshaw was stolen from Bhayandar. Notably, theft of vehicles had turned out to be the most often reported crimes in police registers in 2019 and prior to the lockdown early this year. However, for the past two months, all police stations in the Mira Road and Bhayandar divisions of the Thane (rural) police are mostly flooded with cases related to violation of lockdown-related rules.