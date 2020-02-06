'Bigg Boss 13' lovers gone wild: Cops called in to control fan frenzy at Mumbai's Oberoi Mall

Following the yearly tradition, the makers of Bigg Boss 13 had planned for the remaining contestants to interact with fans outside the house, in a special mall task. The event was to take place on Thursday at Mumbai’s Oberoi Mall. However, things didn’t goas planned, which caused a riot like situation outside the shopping centre.

Since the task turned out to be a false alarm, the mall security was unable to handle the crowd that gathered in lakhs, jamming the roads and blocking traffic. The mall, which is located at a junction witnessed the highest form of fan frenzy causing officials to shut it down.

As an exciting season 13 of Bigg Boss inches closer to a heady final lap, the contestants had also interacted with the media revealing some interesting twists and turns that have impacted their rapport in the house. The contestants who will be competing in the coming days are Sidharth Shuka, Shehnaaz Gill, Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai, Aarti Singh, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma.

This season didn’t start off well but with the increasing popularity it has already been granted a five-week extension. It was originally staled to end in January. The host Salman Khan had reportedly refused to host the extended season but he eventually gave in after a reported fee hike.