Big B's ₹2800+ Crore Property To Be Equally Split Between Abhishek And Shweta: Reports

Mumbai: Big B and his property moves are trending on social media lately! At an event recently, the superstar revealed that his ₹2800 crore worth assets would be split up equally between his two children, son Abhishek, 43 and daughter Shweta,45. According to web portal ‘The Richest’, the legendary actor’s net worth is over $400 million or ₹2800 crore (approx).

Last week social media was abuzz with news of Amitabh and wife Jaya having gifted their Juhu bungalow “Prateeksha’ to Shweta who is married to Nikhil Nanda, chairman and managing director of Escorts India. According to documents accessed by property registration data aggregator Zapkey.com, the transfer of ownership of the bungalow valued at ₹50.63 crore was formalised through two separate gift deeds, which were signed on November 8.

The bungalow in Vitthal Nagar Cooperative Housing Society is spread over two plots measuring 674 square metres and 890.47 square metres and is reported to be the superstar’s first property in Mumbai. The Bachchans own three bungalows in the Juhu locality.

The superstar’s love and fondness for his daughter is well known. On her 45th birthday in March, Amitabh had posted some pictures of Shweta as a little girl that said, “Happy birthday to best daughter in the world…how beautifully you have grown..” On the legendary actor's birthday on October 11, Shweta picked some happy pictures of the two and shared them on Instagram. Her note read, “Happy 81st Papa. Big shoes ( and hugs ) no one can ever manage to fill.”