Big Boss 16: Ex-minister Bacchu Kadu 'campaigns' for finalist Shiv Thakare on Twitter

Former Maharashtra minister and chief of Prahar Janshakti Party, Bacchu Kadu, on Wednesday appealed people to vote for Shiv Thakare, who's among the finalists of TV reality show Big Boss 16.

On his Twitter handle, Bacchu Kadu wrote in Marathi: "From a very ordinary family, Shiv Thakare from Amravati has reached the finals of Bigg Boss Hindi. To vote Shiv Thakare, download voot app and vote..."

Along with his tweet, Kadu also posted a picture of Shiv with his father, who's seen sitting at his betel leaf shop named 'Thakare Pan Centre'.

Shiv Thakare's background

Thakare was born on September 9, 1989, in Amravati, Maharashtra. From a young age, he assisted his father Manohar Thakare who worked at a betel leaf shop. To support his family, Thakare later took on jobs selling newspapers and milk packets.

How Thakare rose to popularity

Thakare is renowned for his career as a reality TV star. He started his journey on MTV Roadies Rising in 2017, where he made it to the semi-finals. He then appeared on MTV's The Anti Social Network. In 2019, he emerged victorious on the Marathi reality show Bigg Boss Marathi 2. Thakare joined the panel of MTV Roadies Revolution as a judge for the audition rounds in 2020.

In March 2021, Thakare debuted his entrepreneurial venture, a deodorant brand named "B.Real."

As of now, Thakare is competing on Colors TV's reality show Bigg Boss 16 and one of the finalists in the show among six.