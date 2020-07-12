Big B lampooned for his old tweets

Two old and dusty, seemingly innocuous tweets of Amitabh Bachchan, have been retrieved from the attic, even as social media wished him a speedy recovery from novel coronavirus. For instance, during the PM Modi’s appeal to applaud the health workers with a round of clapping and clanging of utensils, Big B had tweeted that sounds like ‘shankh’ vibrations reduce/destroy the potency of the virus and ‘cumulative vibration betters blood circulation.’ If that wasn’t enough, he went on to laud the Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy's efforts to combat the novel coronavirus.

Amitabh wrote, "As a beneficiary of homoeopathy I'm encouraged to see the efforts of the AYUSH Ministry to counter Corona. I pray that India leads the World in finding preventive & curative solutions for such epidemics." Twitter latched onto the tweet on Sunday, mocked the actor and remarked: Please don't give him or anyone else homeopathy. It doesn't work. Another person wondered why he got himself admitted to Nanavati Hospital, which provides strictly allopathic treatment. ‘‘Ab Big B & family ko Homeopathy ki yaad nahi aayi?’’

Some of the tweets were scathing: ‘‘Hope the Big B recovers soon. But how typical of every quackery-endorsing celeb, when he gets sick, he goes to a normal hospital. The hypocrisy of Indian uncles & aunties swearing by homeopathy until shit hits the fan is beyond belief. Most don't have 43M followers though.’’