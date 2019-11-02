Bickering allies & delayed government formation is not new for Maharashtra

Mumbai: A new government has not been formed in Maharashtra even a week after election results were declared, but such delay is not unprecedented and would not warrant President's rule immediately, legislature sources say.

With the victorious allies Shiv Sena and BJP not being able to decide who would become chief minister, the state is currently in a political limbo after the results came in on October 24.

However, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari can summon the first sitting of the assembly, sources said. Maharashtra may head for President's rule if the new government was not formed by Nov 7, BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar had said earlier in the day. The term of the 13th Assembly ends on November 9.

Legislative sources who spoke on the condition of anonymity said for the governor to summon the new house, recommendation of the cabinet is needed, but it would suffice if the cabinet at present only consists of chief minister.

Notification of the newly-elected MLAs has been presented to the governor and the new assembly was constituted on October 25, the sources pointed out.

The governor can summon the new assembly for the members to take oath, they said. In 1999 and 2004, government formation was delayed for over two weeks when the then victorious allies -- Congress and NCP -- could not agree on power-sharing arrangement quickly.