Bhuleshwar fire: 10 vehicles gutted, no casualty reported

Mumbai: A level II fire broke out in a room on the first floor of a ground plus four-storey building named as Hussain Bhai mansion near Gol Deval Temple, Sardar Vallabhai Patel Road in Null Bazar in Bhuleshwar at 4.30 am on Friday.

According to the fire department, they first received the call at 4.41 am after which fire fighters rushed to the spot.

The fire first erupted in a room on the first floor of the building. It was confined to the electric wiring, electric installation, packing materials, wooden doors and windows.

The fire later escalated to the second and third floors. Nine motorcycles, a car and signboards of shops were engulfed in the fire. However, no casualty was reported in the incident.

“Again, a major fire incident was averted by very quick mobilisation of resources and limiting the spread of the fire to adjoining structures, as the area was very congested and the buildings were very close,” said Prabhat Rahangdale, Chief Fire Officer.

The cause of the fire is yet to be identified, considering that investigations are underway.

Four fire engines, four jumbo water tankers, one quick rescue vehicle, one breathing apparatus vehicle and an ambulance were involved in the fire fighting operation. After three hours of the operation, the fire fighters were successful in dousing the flames.