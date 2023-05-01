Bhiwandi police rescue kidnapped six-month-old infant who was sold in Jharkhand

Representational Image

On Monday, the Bhiwandi police rescued a six-month-old infant who was abducted from the Shantinagar area in Bhiwandi last month. According to a police officer from Bhiwandi police station, the infant had been sold to a woman in Jharkhand.

According to Navnath Dhavle, deputy commissioner of police, Zone 2, the Bhiwandi police apprehended three individuals on Monday in connection with the abduction of a six-month-old infant last month. On April 14, the child's mother had entrusted him with a neighbor in Shantinagar to attend to some errands. However, upon her return, she could not locate the infant. The mother reported a kidnapping case with the Shantinagar police station, and two teams were formed to locate the baby, given the gravity of the case.

Dhavle added that the police apprehended a man from Bhiwandi based on CCTV footage from the area. Following the man's information, the police identified another person who purportedly sold the infant to a woman in Jharkhand for Rs 2 lakh. The woman was traced to the Naxal-hit Jitkundi in Girdi district, Jharkhand. The Bhiwandi police team arrived at the location and rescued the infant. The child was reunited with his parents on Monday.