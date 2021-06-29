Bhiwandi police in search of two men who fired rounds in the air

Thane, June 29: The Bhiwandi city police are in search of two people who fired a few rounds in the air recently. The two accused had visited the Hanuman tekdi and red light area in Bhiwandi. The locals have attacked their car by pelting stone on it.

The police said the incident took place on Saturday night, when two people reached the red light area. They went inside and enjoyed the moments with a woman. "After coming back they had some issue in the lane and incidentally fired two rounds. A huge crowd gathered at the spot, who started pelting stones on the car of the accused and broke down the glass windows. The two then came near the car and again fired a round to threaten the public and fled away from the spot," said a police officer.

The Bhiwandi city police have registered a case and started the investigation. "We have registered the case against two unknown people and are in search of them. We have seized the car and are further investigating to trace the suspect," said a police officer.

Subhash Kokate, senior police inspector, Bhiwandi city police station said they are in search of the suspect.

The Bhiwandi city police on Tuesday also organised a meeting at the red light area with around 400 to 500 women. The police had been instructed to follow the covid-19 restriction and ask to close the business. Also, they had asked to only allow customers till 10pm in the night. Activists from the area have raised concern about the women who are in threat most of the time. "Even if the police brought up restrictions. There are different ways to enter the red light area. If the police close all this way and keep a single way to get in. It will help for any such anti-social activities in the near future," added the local.