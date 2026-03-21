Bhiwandi Police Arrest Man With 8 Kilograms Ganja Worth ₹4.27 Lakh |

Bhiwandi: In a decisive action against narcotics trafficking, the Nizampura Police have arrested a 46-year-old man for allegedly possessing cannabis intended for illegal sale. The accused, identified as Kuldeep Singh, was found in possession of 8.146 kilograms of ganja valued at approximately ₹4.27 lakh.

According to police officials, Singh is a resident of Mithpada in the Shelar area. Acting on a tip-off about illegal storage of narcotics, the police laid a trap near Gajengi Hall in Sangampada and detained him. During interrogation, further suspicion led the police to conduct a search at his residence.

The search operation resulted in the seizure of 8 kilograms and 146 grams of wet, green cannabis, including leaves and flowering parts, allegedly stored for distribution. In addition to the contraband, a mobile phone and Aadhaar card were also recovered from the accused.

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A case has been registered at Nizampura Police Station based on a complaint filed by Crime Branch Police Constable Bhavesh Gharat. The accused has been formally arrested, and further investigation is underway to determine the source of the narcotics and any possible links to a larger drug distribution network.

Police officials stated that such action is part of an ongoing effort to curb the illegal drug trade in the region and ensure public safety.

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