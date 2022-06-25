Bhiwandi police arrest 28-year-old man for putting derogatory post on Prophet Muhammad

Representative Image | PTI

Thane: The Nizampura police station officials in Bhiwandi district on Friday, June 24 arrested a 28-year-old man mathadi worker from Sangampada in Bhiwandi for allegedly posting an objectionable and provocative post on Prophet Muhammad on a WhatsApp group.

Naresh Pawar, a senior police inspector from Nizampura police station, Bhiwandi said, "The accused - Nikesh Raju Pashte posted the objectionable and provocative post against Prophet Muhammad on a WhatsApp group. A plumber from the same area who was a part of the WhatsApp group complained to us about the post. Our team based on the complaint registered the offence and arrested the accused. The post would have triggered tension between two communities."

Pawar said, "An offence was registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 153(A) (promoting enmity between different groups), 295(A) (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 499 (defamation) against the accused."



Earlier, following countrywide tension over the controversial comments, the BJP had on June 5 suspended its national spokesperson Nupur Sharma and also expelled Delhi BJP media head Naveen Jindal after their alleged derogatory remarks against the Prophet.

The Bhiwandi police has earlier arrested two youth for supporting BJP leader Nupur Sharma's post. The Narpoli police station senior police inspector Madan Ballal from Bhiwandi issued a notice saying that strict action will be initiated against anyone who will post derogatory comments triggering tension between the two communities.