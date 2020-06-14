Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Commissioner Pravin Ashtikar demands 350-bed COVID-19 hospital as cases rise

Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation Commissioner Pravin Ashtikar has demanded the state government for the 350-bed COVID-19 hospital in Bhiwandi.

Owing to the rising number of COVID-19 positive cases in Bhiwandi, the state-run Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital, having the capacity of 100 beds for COVID-19 treatments is now fully packed with COVID-19 patients.

Pratibha Vilas Patil, Mayor of Bhiwandi-Nizampura City Municipal Corporation said, "We have given a letter to Thane Collector Rajesh Narvekar and demanded about the 350 makeshift beds to tackle the deadly coronavirus infection. There were not enough beds to treat this infection so far".

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases has gone to 100 across the Bhiwandi city on Sunday.

According to the health department, of the 570 cases, 180 of whom have recovered and 369 are undergoing treatment and 21 death has been reported. Total 463 are under quarantine.