Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation Cracks Down On Illegal Water Connections; ₹71.37 Lakh Penalties Imposed, 73 Cases Registered

Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation | FPJ

Bhiwandi, March 12: The civic administration has intensified its crackdown on illegal water connections across the city, imposing penalties exceeding Rs 71 lakh and registering dozens of criminal cases against offenders over the past two-and-a-half years.

Civic body imposes penalties for illegal water tapping

According to officials from the water supply department of the Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation, a total penalty of Rs 71,37,292 has been levied between October 2023 and March 2026 against individuals and establishments found illegally tapping into the municipal water supply network. Out of this amount, the civic body has so far recovered Rs 6,12,379.

The action was taken after several instances came to light where residents, commercial establishments and industrial units allegedly punctured the main municipal water pipelines to draw unauthorised water connections, causing losses to the civic body and disrupting the official supply system.

Officials detail year-wise penalties

Providing details, Executive Engineer of the water supply department, Sandeep Patnawar, said strict legal action has been initiated against violators as per municipal regulations.

As per the official data released by the department, in 2023, penalties amounting to Rs 10,08,640 were imposed. This included Rs 8,76,640 on residential users, Rs 1,07,000 on commercial establishments, and Rs 1,25,000 on industrial units.

In 2024, the total penalties increased to Rs 26,23,003, including Rs 9,66,638 from residential users, Rs 2,54,000 from commercial establishments, and Rs 14,03,364 from industrial units.

The highest penalties were recorded in 2025, when the civic body imposed fines totalling Rs 34,45,221. Of this, Rs 23,31,693 was levied on residential users, Rs 5,48,640 on commercial establishments, and Rs 7,34,688 on industrial units.

In 2026 so far, penalties of Rs 7,13,500 have been imposed, including Rs 11,500 on commercial establishments and Rs 7,02,000 on industrial units.

73 cases registered against offenders

Apart from monetary penalties, the municipal administration has also registered 73 legal cases against those involved in illegal water tapping. These include 39 cases in the residential sector, 17 in the commercial sector, and 17 in the industrial sector.

Also Watch:

The enforcement drive was carried out under the directives of the Municipal Commissioner and Additional Commissioner and supervised by Executive Engineer Sandeep Patnawar.

The operation involved officials including Deputy Engineers Sarfaraz Ansari and Viraj Bhuir, along with squad chief Nafis Momin, Randeep Bhalerao and Arafat Khan.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/