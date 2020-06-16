Bhiwandi needs an IAS officer to curb COVID: MLA Shaikh

The Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation has failed to curb the COVID-19 infection, and I demand that the state government appoint an IAS officer to tackle the pandemic, said Rais Shaikh Bhiwandi east MLA.

MLA Shaikh has demanded that CM Uddhav Thackeray appoint an IAS officer in Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation to tackle the deadly coronavirus pandemic. He stated that the number of positive cases in Bhiwandi city is rising by day.

Owing to the large number of COVID-19 positive cases in Bhiwandi, the state-run Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital, that has a capacity of 100 beds for COVID-19 patients is now fully packed.

Reportedly, the health facilities condition has been worsened by the day as the number of positive cases are rising rapidly. Bhiwandi Nizampura City Municipal Corporation has failed miserably in providing health facilities to the citizens of Bhiwandi city.

The current metro area population of Bhiwandi in 2020 is 859,000, a 1.54% increase from 2019. There is only one state run hospital and that too was turned into a COVID-19 hospital.

According to Shaikh, "Amid the coronavirus outbreak, an IAS officer is needed to tackle the pandemic in a better way.

According to Advocate Vinayak Gupta, who has been practicing in Bhiwandi court, "Due to coronavirus pandemic, the private hospitals have not been followed medical ethics, and norms. One of my family members had a serious illness a few days ago. The private hospital refused to admit the patient. I wish to draw the government’s attention towards other prevalent health issues".