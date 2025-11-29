Bhiwandi: Motorcycle Bursts Into Flames Moments After Refueling, Chaos On Main Road And Traffic Jam On Bridge

In a shocking incident near Vanjarpatti Naka in Bhiwandi on Saturday afternoon, a man’s motorcycle suddenly erupted in flames barely moments after he refueled and pulled out of the petrol pump. | FPJ

Bhiwandi: In a shocking incident near Vanjarpatti Naka in Bhiwandi on Saturday afternoon, a man’s motorcycle suddenly erupted in flames barely moments after he refueled and pulled out of the petrol pump. The unexpected blaze sparked panic on the busy main road and drew a huge crowd to the adjoining bridge bringing traffic to a standstill.

Bike Bursts Into Flames After Refuelling

Eyewitnesses said the rider had barely moved out of the petrol pump premises after filling petrol when flames suddenly erupted from his motorcycle. Within moments, the bike was engulfed in thick smoke and intense flames, causing panic among commuters and pedestrians.

The incident led to a sudden crowd gathering on the adjoining bridge, where people stopped to watch the burning bike. This unexpected rush resulted in a traffic jam on the already busy stretch, adding to the chaos.

Petrol pump staff rushed with fire extinguishers and attempted to control the blaze, but the fire spread so rapidly that the motorcycle was completely gutted before it could be fully extinguished.

no injuries were reported. Locals expressed relief that the fire occurred outside the petrol pump premises. Had it happened inside, it could have led to a major disaster, said an onlooker.

