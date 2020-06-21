Bhiwandi market burns Jinping’s effigy

Bhiwandi shop owners, traders and politicians protested against Chinese products and burned Xi Jinping's effigy on Saturday. The incident took place at Mahavir Chowk in Anjurphata, Bhiwandi, following the clash between the Indian Army and China at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Galwan Valley, Eastern Ladakh. As many as 20 Indian soldiers were killed during a violent faceoff with the Chinese troops.

Shop owners and traders as well as local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporator Nilesh Chaudhary were protesting against Chinese products, such as electric bikes, bicycles, computers and mobile phones, as a mark of protest against the killing of Indian soldiers.

According to sources, the Anjurphta market in Bhiwandi is the biggest market of Chinese products.

Chaudhary said, "After burning Xi Jinping's effigy, we all paid a heartfelt condolence and tribute to the Indian Soldiers. I, along with all the traders and shop owners in the market, have now decided to boycott Chinese products.”