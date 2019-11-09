Bhiwandi girl’s murder: Accused nabbed in UP

Thane: Bhiwandi’s Narpoli police on Saturday arrested a 23-year-old man from Faizabad district in Uttar Pradesh in a kidnapping and murder case of a 17-year-old girl from Bhiwandi.

Police said that the accused has been identified as Samir Khan (23), who is a resident of Bhiwandi. A missing person’s case was registered at Narpoli police station on November 5.

The victim’s parents approached the police station after she was not found in the locality post a search. Later, her body was found a few metres away from their home. The girl lived with her parents and brother in Anjur village in Bhiwandi and her father has a welding shop.

Senior police inspector from Narpoli police station Maloji Shinde said, “Our team had gone to UP after we got some clue about the murder. After locating the accused and interrogation, he confessed on the crime. He was apprehended by the police and being brought to Bhiwandi. The reason for the murder is yet to be ascertained.”

A case was registered under sections 363 and 302 of the Indian Penal Code.

Police sources said that the victim was missing with Rs 54,500 in cash and a mobile phone. The cash and some valuables were recovered from the accused and the investigation is in progress.