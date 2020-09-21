Bhiwandi Building Collapse: Death toll now 13 - Here's what we know so far

Here's what the victims of the incident had to say:

Anwar Salmani, 54, who is one of the residents of the building managed to escape from the building with his four children and wife, however, his elder 25 year old son sustained with serious injuries due to collapse.

"I have stayed here since last 20 years, in the building with five children and wife. Yesterday, during wee hours my daughter alerted us that some unusual sound is coming building's structure. We immediately went running out of the building, and safely escaped from the building, but a part of building's structure fell on my son who had reached near the exit of the building while escaping. He has sustained serious head injuries. Among my other family members my wife has suffered minor injuries, who is undergoing treatment in Bhiwandi, while other members are stable," said Salmani, whose son in on ventilator at J J hospital in Mumbai.

Akhif Khan, 18, a local who close to Jilhani building and a relative of Shaikh family residing at the 1st floor of the Jilhani building, said, "We heard a sound as soon as the building collapsed. The locals nearby immediately rushed to save the people trapped under the debris. One of my relatives family consisting 6 members were too stuck under the debris. Though, all the members sustaining injuries were rescued, but one of their son, who is around 20 years old and a special child is still missing."

According to the civic official, the other buildings located close to Jilhani building has also been vacated as a safety precautions. The residents living in these buildings has been shifted to Madarsa, mosques and community halls located in the Patel complex area in Bhiwandi.