Bhiwandi building collapse: Civic body committee report blames owner

The Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation led an inquiry committee following the collapse of the three storey building Jilani, which claimed 38 lives. The report has disclosed the negligence on the part of the builder and the flat owners for lack of repairs. It also pinned responsibility on the ward officials for not taking necessary actions against the owner.

The report, released on Friday, by the corporation mentioned that the committee formed by assistant commissioners found the owners and the civic officials responsible for its negligence.

According to the report, the civic officials didn't count the record of the restore or repair work of the building and are liable to carry regular inspection. The officers didn't list out the dangerous buildings in the C1 and C2 category, which is supposed to be carried in March and April, as per the government's directions.

"Despite negligence in the process of categorising the dangerous buildings, no alert notice was issued to the police regarding the dangerous buildings for the further actions," informed civic officials from the corporation.

Besides, the committee also found that Jilani, constructed by the owner Sayyed Jilani, came into existence in 1975, when the Patel Compound area was under the gram panchayat. However, no official record of permission was found in the gram panchayat record regarding Jilani's construction.

"Following the inquiry report, the officials have been directed to carry out regular inspection of buildings in each ward of Bhiwandi. Besides, a regular workshop should be carried to inform citizens about the restoration of dangerous structures in Bhiwandi and get them vacated in time," added a civic official from Bhiwandi.

Background: A part of ground plus three-storey Jilhani building in Bhiwandi's Patel compound collapsed at around 3:40 am on September 21. The incident claimed 38 lives and around 25 were injured due to the collapse in the wee hours. Following the incident, the BNMC suspended Assistant Commissioner Sudam Jadhav and junior engineer Dudhnath Yadav for negligence and a police case was registered against the owner of the building.