Bhima Koregoan case: Bombay High Court reserves order on Surendra Gadling’s bail plea to perform last rites on mother’s first death anniversary

The Bombay high court on Monday reserved its order in an application filed by human rights advocate Surendra Gadling seeking temporary bail to perform funeral rites of his mother on her first death anniversary on August 15.

Gadling has challenged the order of special NIA court refusing him temporary bail to perform last rites of his mother last year. He has sought temporary bail for three weeks.

While arguing before a division bench of Justices SS Shinde and NJ Jamdar, senior counsel Indira Jaising said that Gadling was a lawyer and can be given bail on humanitarian grounds. Ruling out the flight risk in case he was released on bail, Jaising argued that he did not flee when there was a raid at his house.

“The court was in error in refusing him bail and restitution must be done,” argued Jaising.

Jaising further said that Gadling will abide by the conditions imposed if granted bail and will appear before a local police station too.

Jaising pointed out that another accused, Sudha Bhardwaj, was granted interim bail to attend her mother’s funeral in 2019.