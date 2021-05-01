Bhima-Koregaon Violence: NIA opposes US forensic report cited by Wilson that evidence was planted



The central agency has further said that the onus of explaining and identifying when and how evidence was planted was on Wilson.

"As far as Wilson's contention is concerned regarding the fabrication of documents, planting of false evidence and scant regards to procedure established by law, the same is uncalled for at this stage which is premature," the agency has claimed.

Further disputing Wilson's contentions, the affidavit by Khalate, adds, "I stoutly deny the report. I say since the contention made in the petition regarding the facts are not admitted by me, they are disputed questions of fact and hence cannot be entertained in the present writ petition.

The affidavit further goes on to read that the contentions raised in the plea by Wilson were quite "vague" since the US based firm itself isn't sure who planted the evidence.

"The firm has no business in giving such an opinion on a sub-judice matter, especially when it hasn't taken any permission from the concerned court. It appears that the present petition is only to delay the trial," the affidavit reads.

