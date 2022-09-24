Bhima Koregaon violence: Mumbai court rejects Varavara Rao’s plea to go to Hyderabad

Varavara Rao | PTI Photo

A special court on Friday rejected Bhima Koregaon case accused and Telugu poet Varavara Rao’s plea to go to Hyderabad for a cataract surgery for three months.

Rao had stated in his application filed through advocate R Sathyanarayan and Neeraj Yadav that the cost of the procedure in Mumbai is ‘prohibitively expensive’ which amounts to Rs 60,000-2 lakh exclusive of hospitalisation and medical expenses.

The plea had further said that if he is permitted to travel to Hyderabad for the surgery, he could get it done free of cost.

Rao is a retired professor from Chanda Kantaiah Memorial College, Warangal and said he is a pensioner and entitled for free treatment. He said the Telangana government had issued several notifications from time to time regarding free treatment for a pensioner.

The plea added that in Hyderabad he is entitled to free treatment on account of being a senior citizen as he is enrolled in the state’s health schemes.

The application added that his eldest daughter is an ophthamological officer with the Telangana government and his granddaughter, a doctor. "If he is allowed to stay in Hyderabad, he would get the added benefit of being looked after by his own children and grandchildren for post operative care,” it read.